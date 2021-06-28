Left Menu

Jaishankar meets Indonesian counterpart; discusses COVID cooperation, Myanmar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi on Monday and discussed COVID cooperation and exchanged views on the situation in Myanmar.Jaishankar, who arrived in Italy from Greece on the second leg of this two-nation tour, met Marsudi on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial meetings.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 28-06-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 21:41 IST

File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi on Monday and discussed COVID cooperation and exchanged views on the situation in Myanmar.

Jaishankar, who arrived in Italy from Greece on the second leg of this two-nation tour, met Marsudi on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial meetings.

''Always nice to meet my good friend @Menlu_RI of Indonesia. Discussed COVID cooperation and exchanged views on the situation in Myanmar,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

The meeting comes days after India and Indonesia held sixth round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) on June 25 during which both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relationship, under the framework of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Cooperation in diverse areas - including political, defence, security and strategic, economic and cultural, were also discussed during the consultations.

Indonesia is also a member of the G20 – an influential bloc that brings together the world's major economies.

The G20 summit is scheduled to be held in Italy in October. India is expected to hold the presidency of the G20 in 2022.

The G20 member countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, India, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

