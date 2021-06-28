Left Menu

Britain to lift remaining COVID restrictions on July 19, says health minister

British health minister Sajid Javid confirmed on Monday that the government would lift most of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions on July 19, saying he would not "wait a moment longer" to hand freedom back to the public. "Whilst we decided not to bring forward step four, we see no reason to go beyond the 19th of July," he told parliament, saying he had spent the first day in his new role studying the data of coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalisations. "July 19th remains our target date.

Updated: 28-06-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 21:48 IST
Britain to lift remaining COVID restrictions on July 19, says health minister
British health minister Sajid Javid confirmed on Monday that the government would lift most of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions on July 19, saying he would not "wait a moment longer" to hand freedom back to the public.

"Whilst we decided not to bring forward step four, we see no reason to go beyond the 19th of July," he told parliament, saying he had spent the first day in his new role studying the data of coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalisations.

"July 19th remains our target date. The prime minister has called it our terminus date. For me, the 19th of July is not only the end of the line but the start of a exciting new journey for our country."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

