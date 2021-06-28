Haryana speaker bats for new assembly building to overcome space crunch

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Monday raised a strong pitch for having a new assembly building for the state to overcome the perennial problem of space crunch.

He also wrote to the Haryana government urging it to ask the Chandigarh Administration to allocate a suitable space for a modern assembly building for the state. Speaker Gupta also wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking to impress upon him the need for a more spacious assembly building and his support in this venture. The assembly speaker has started efforts to find a permanent solution to the paucity of space which is hampering the proceedings of the House and the work of the Haryana Assembly Secretariat, an official statement said.

The copies of the letter which he has written to the Lok Sabha Speaker were also sent to the state government and Leader of the Opposition in the Haryana assembly.

The Haryana assembly speaker had last year said Punjab had not given Haryana its rightful share of space in the common assembly building for the two states.

He had then made the claim citing provisions of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, which, he had said, provides for 40 per cent of the space in the assembly building to Haryana, which, however, has got only 27 per cent of the space.

At least 20 rooms of the Haryana's share in the present assembly building is in the possession of Punjab, he had said earlier.

In his letter, Gupta pointed out that as per the proposed delimitation of Haryana in 2026, the state is set to have more assembly and parliamentary seats.

Gupta also said the nature of parliamentary work has changed over the years for which having enough space is a key requirement.

In his letter, the speaker said even after 55 years of the state coming into existence, Haryana Vidhan Sabha is facing a space shortage. He said Haryana has not been able to get its rightful share of space in the common assembly building.

Giving the example of other states of the country, Gupta said they all have independent legislative buildings. He said states like Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Telangana have built Vidhan Sabha buildings according to the demands of the present times.

Not only this but a new Parliament building too is being built, he pointed out.

The Speaker said in his letter that in the proposed delimitation in 2026, Haryana is likely to have 14 seats in Lok Sabha against the present 10 and 126 seats in Vidhan Sabha against the present 90.

The present Haryana assembly, however, can accommodate only 90 MLAs, he said.

Apart from this, there is also not enough space for ministers, committee chairpersons and MLAs to sit during the assembly session, he mentioned in his letter.

“Almost all the ministers of the Punjab Legislative Assembly are provided with independent rooms for their office during the session. “There is no arrangement in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha for the office of any minister or chairperson of the committees other than the chief minister. Because of this, the committee meetings are not held smoothly,” he said.

“Not only this, there is not enough working space for about 350 officers and employees serving in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Secretariat. For this reason, three to four branches have to be accommodated in one room,” he added.

The Speaker also pointed to the parking problem of vehicles, saying it gets worse when both assemblies are in session. Haryana and Punjab Vidhan Sabha complexes are housed in a single building.

