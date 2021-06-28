Left Menu

India, US alliance most consequential of the 21st century, says Congressman

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-06-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 22:34 IST
India, US alliance most consequential of the 21st century, says Congressman
  • Country:
  • United States

The relationship between India and the United States is the most consequential one of the 21st century, an influential American lawmaker said on Monday.

''I believe the US-India alliance is the most consequential of the 21st century, which is why I’m proud to serve as Vice Chair of the US-India Caucus in the House,” Congressman Mike Waltz said in a tweet.

Congressman Waltz is the Vice Chair of the Congressional caucus on India and Indian Americans. This is one of the largest country specific caucuses in the House of Representatives.

The Republican Congressman favoured a retweet from former US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien of a Financial Times news report according to which India has moved some 50,000 troops on the China border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021