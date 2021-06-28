Oppn BJP,Cong slam Odisha govt for poor COVID management

Opposition BJP Monday accused the Naveen Patnaik government in Odisha of failing to check the spread of COVID-19 infection as the saffron party approved 10 resolutions on political and social issues at its state executive meeting held here.

The meeting held under the chairmanship of BJP Odisha unit President Samir Mohanty was attended by two union ministers- Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi- BJP national vice-president B J Panda, partys state in-charge D Purandeswari and deputy in-charge Bijay Pal Singh Tomar.

All MPs and MLAs came down heavily on the BJD government and accused it of failing on all fronts including unsuceesful in managing the pandemic.

The meet also prepared a blueprint for three months to expose the BJD government's failure and reach Prime Minister Narendra Modis welfare schemes, particularly for the poor at each household across the state.

''The SEM resolved that the states BJD government has miserably failed to prevent the Covid infections in Odisha.

There is no proper implementation of the 'test, track and treat' policy to check the spread of the infection among the people.

''Contact tracing has been hit severely due to less testing,'' BJP state vice-president Bhrugu Buxipatra told reporters after the SEM.

This apart, the BJP also accused the BJD government of hiding the actual number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state.

One of the resolutions also condemned the BJD government accusing it of distributing the Prime Minister Awas Yojana houses on political lines instead of the actual poor people.

The real beneficiaries are therefore denied justice, Buxipatra said.

He also alleged that machines are being engaged in MGNREGA works which reduced the rural jobs while migrant labourers are suffering due to the job crisis during the pandemic.

The safform party unanimously passed a motion thanking Prime Minister and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for making provision of free vaccination, free rations to poor and assistance to farmers during the pandemic.

The ruling BJD, on the other hand, termed the BJPs resolution as ''imaginary'' and an ''outcome'' of its frustration after miserably losing in West Bengal and crisis in its party in the major states like Uttar Pradesh.

''The BJP makes allegations against the state government in order to encourage its party rank and file which has been utterly disappointed after Bengal polls,'' the BJD said in a statement.

It said that the corona situation is much better than the BJP ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana.

The union ministry has praised the Odisha government for the successful implementation of the housing schemes by the BJD government, it said.

On The alleged failure of the COVID-19 management, senior BJD leader and government Chief Whip Pramila Mallick said: ''There is no point for BJP to be happy over the free vaccines for the people. Prime Minister Modi had no intention to give free vaccines to the people.

''It is BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who campaigned for free vaccination and wrote letters to different chief ministers following which the Prime Minister was forced to announce free vaccination.'' Mallick said the Odisha government has won the hearts of millions of people across the country by supplying oxygen to needy states. CM Naveen Patnaik has made all-round efforts to make the nation Covid free, the BJD leader claimed.

Addressing the meeting Pradhan said: ''As a political and social activist, we need to work not only for political change in the state, but also for the advancement of Odisha in the 21st century, to lift the state out of poverty and increase employment, and to connect the problems of the people to the government.'' He said the popularity of BJP has grown after Narendra Modi came to power in 2014. ''The people of the state have shown their trust in BJP during the last general elections,'' Pradhan said.

Pradhan said the BJPs goal should be to bring change in the lives of four and a half crore Odias, not just to take on the responsibilities and positions of power.

Meanwhile, Congress also hit out at the ruling BJD over the ''slow'' pace of COVID-19 vaccination drive in Odisha, demanding that the state government should tell how it intends to prevent a third wave.

A total of 1.16 crore doses have been administered in the state till June 27, including 20.30 lakh people who got both the jabs, according to the Health Ministry data.

The Congress tweeted a report that said IIT-K had predicted that it would take 829 days to vaccinate 3.1 crore eligible population people of Odisha.

Congress state president Niranjan Patnaik said it was ''alarming'' to know about the long duration.

''How does the BJD govt intend to prevent the third wave,'' he asked on Twitter, tagging Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

''People of Odisha have a right to know.'' Congress leader Abhishek Mahananda asked the chief minister why the state was ''so slow'' in the inoculation process.

He said it was ''worrisome'' that the state would take ''close to 3 years'' for fully vaccinating its eligible population.

''What's the plan ahead?'' Mahananda asked on Twitter, tagging Health Minister Naba Kisore Das.

