White House says strikes against Iran-backed militia designed to limit escalation

The U.S air strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq and Syria on Sunday were designed to limit risk of escalation, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

Psaki said the White House did notify appropriate members of congress ahead of the strikes and remains in contact with regional allies.

Advertisement

(Reporting By Andrea Shalal and Jarrett Renshaw)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)