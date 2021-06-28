Left Menu

Left protests fake COVID vaccine camps

In sharp contrast, this government is doing little to bring confidence about vaccination or to take exemplary action against those who are involved in the fake vaccination racket, Mishra said.Deb was arrested a few days back for masquerading as the joint commissioner of the KMC and running fake immunisation camps.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-06-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 23:00 IST
Left protests fake COVID vaccine camps
  • Country:
  • India

Activists of several Left-backed organisations staged a protest outside Swastha Bhawan, where the states health department is housed on Monday, alleging links between Trinamool Congress leaders and conman Debanjan Deb who organised fake COVID vaccination camps in Kolkata.

Members of the CPI(M)-backed Democratic Youth Federation of India and other youth organisations demanded that police expedite its probe in the case.

Protesters raised slogans against the Mamata Banerjee government outside the Health Department headquarters in Salt Lake before being bundled into police vehicles.

A scuffle also broke out between the police and protesters as the main entrance was barricaded, officials said.

A group of Left activists also demonstrated near the Kolkata Municipal Corporation headquarters, situated in central Kolkata over the issue.

The protestors tried to block a major thoroughfare, alleging nexus between Deb, officials of the civic body and Trinamools KMC ward coordinators. The police swiftly removed them.

Condemning police action, CPIM state committee Secretary Suryakanta Mishra said students, youth, women and trade union wings will continue to hold demonstrations outside police stations across West Bengal.

''We condemn the brutal police attack on our youth activists including women during peaceful demonstrations. In sharp contrast, this government is doing little to bring confidence about vaccination (or to) take exemplary action against those who are involved in the fake (vaccination) racket,'' Mishra said.

Deb was arrested a few days back for masquerading as the joint commissioner of the KMC and running fake immunisation camps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021