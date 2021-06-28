Tiff between BJP MLA, his bureaucrat wife a family matter: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday termed the dispute between BJP’s Dharamsala MLA Vishal Nehriya and his bureaucrat wife as a “family issue”, saying it needs to be resolved by mutual consent of the couple.

Nehriya and his wife Oshin Sharma should be given a chance to sort out the dispute with mutual consent, he told reporters.

To a query on the possibility of the registration of an FIR in the case, Thakur said, “It is an unfortunate incident. There is no need to bring politics in the issue.” The 2020-batch Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) officer Oshin Sharma alleged in a video on Friday that her BJP legislator husband slapped her thrice on Thursday.

Sharma claimed that Nehriya had physically and mentally tortured her several times.

Nehriya and Sharma were married two months ago on April 26.

On the clash between CM’s security staff and policemen in Kullu recently, Thakur said action has already been taken on the basis of available evidence. Whatever is required to be done further would be done considering all aspects, he added. Kullu district police personnel and men from the Himachal Pradesh CM's security staff came to blows near the Bhuntar airport on Wednesday, in a scuffle involving an SP and an ASP.

In videos that surfaced on social media, Kullu SP Gaurav Singh is seen slapping Additional SP Brijesh Sood, who is Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's security in-charge.

At this, CM's Personal Security Officer Balwant Singh kicked the SP.

Subsequently, the three officers involved in the incident were replaced and sent on compulsory leave. Gaurav Singh and Brijesh Sood were suspended and Gurdev Sharma was posted as Kullu SP.

