Pained by loss of lives in road accident in HP: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was pained by the loss of lives in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district.
He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
Ten people were killed and two others injured after a pick-up van carrying people who were part of a wedding procession fell into a gorge earlier on Monday near Pashog in Sirmaur's Shillai sub-division, according to Sub-Divisional Magistrate Suresh Singha.
The Prime Minister's Office tweeted, ''Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident in Sirmaur, HP. Condolences to the bereaved families and prayers with the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of the deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured: PM Modi.'' PTI KR DIV DIV
