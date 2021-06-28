Afghan MP calls on J-K LG Manoj Sinha

Member of Afghanistan parliament Naheed A Farid called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday and discussed various issues of public importance with him, an official spokesperson said.

She also shared her views on the present development scenario of Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Advertisement

Farid also met National Conference (NC) president and Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah at his residence here, a party spokesperson said.

During the meeting, the two shared views on various issues, he said.

Abdullah told Farid that the people of India, especially those from Jammu and Kashmir, have fraternal feelings for the people of Afghanistan, the NC spokesperson said.

NC women's wing president Shameema Firdous was also present at the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)