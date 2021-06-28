Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-06-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 23:36 IST
Afghan MP calls on J-K LG Manoj Sinha
Member of Afghanistan parliament Naheed A Farid called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday and discussed various issues of public importance with him, an official spokesperson said.

She also shared her views on the present development scenario of Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Farid also met National Conference (NC) president and Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah at his residence here, a party spokesperson said.

During the meeting, the two shared views on various issues, he said.

Abdullah told Farid that the people of India, especially those from Jammu and Kashmir, have fraternal feelings for the people of Afghanistan, the NC spokesperson said.

NC women's wing president Shameema Firdous was also present at the meeting.

