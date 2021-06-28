At state meet, Gujarat BJP thanks PM for arranging beds, oxygen during pandemic

The ruling BJP in Gujarat, at its state executive committee meeting at Gandhinagar on Monday, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking prompt decisions and arranging beds and medical oxygen for coronavirus patients besides ''motivating'' scientists for vaccine development.

The state executive committee meeting of the Gujarat BJP was held after a gap of 11 months with several key leaders, including national general secretary and state BJP in-charge Bhupender Yadav, joining the conclave virtually, said a party release.

In his address, state BJP chief CR Paatil said Modi's ''farsightedness'' and quick decisions during the pandemic averted a major tragedy.

He also thanked the PM for arranging beds and medical oxygen for coronavirus patients, according to the release.

The state BJP chief hailed the PM for ''motivating'' scientists in developing not one but two vaccines, said the party release.

Paatil also praised the the Gujarat government for its work during the pandemic.

Leaders who took part in the meeting paid tributes to those who lost their lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, the release said.

During the committee meeting, BJP leaders, including Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and his deputy Nitin Patel, also discussed a road map for the next year's assembly elections, among other things, Paatil, who chaired the meet, later told reporters.

Asked about the entry of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat's electoral politics, Paatil said a third front has never succeeded in the state.

''Though we are keeping a close watch on the AAP, we are not taking them seriously. A third front has never succeeded in Gujarat. Moreover, it is difficult to attract Gujarat voters by offering them enticements (like what were offered by the AAP in Delhi)'' Paatil said.

He labelled Kejriwal as a leader who believes in ''Goebbels propaganda (disinformation campaign)''.

Notably, Kejriwal, the AAP convener, had recently announced that his party will contest all the 182 seats in the next year's Assembly polls in Gujarat.

''We are not worried as the BJP has over 1.14 crore registered members, including 58 lakh page committee members (in Gujarat). Those who won on AAP ticket in Surat (in civic body polls) were members of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti.

''Barring Surat, deposits of all AAP candidates were forfeited across Gujarat (in the recently held local body polls),'' said Paatil. PTI PJT PD RSY RSY

