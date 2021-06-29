Left Menu

Case of domestic violence against BJP MLA closed on wife's request: SP

PTI | Dharamsala | Updated: 29-06-2021 01:28 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 01:28 IST
Case of domestic violence against BJP MLA closed on wife's request: SP
  • Country:
  • India

A senior police officer on Monday said a case of domestic violence against a local BJP MLA was closed on the request of the lawmaker's wife.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Kangra Vimukt Ranjan said Oshin Sharma, the wife of BJP MLA Vishal Nehria, had given a complaint to the police, in which she had levelled allegations of assault and mental torture against her husband.

On Monday, Sharma said she does not want any kind of police action against her husband.

''She said she does not want any kind of police action or a criminal case to be registered against the MLA, Therefore, no further action will be taken from our side,'' the SP said.

On June 25, in an 11-minute video clip uploaded on social media, Sharma, a 2020-batch Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) officer, alleged that Nehria had slapped her thrice.

Sharma got married to Nehria on April 26.

Nehriya (32) was elected as an MLA on a BJP ticket from Dharamsala in a by-election on October 24, 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021