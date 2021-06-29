Biden voices support for Colombia's Duque after attack on helicopter

U.S. President Joe Biden, in a call with Colombian President Ivan Duque on Monday, expressed U.S. support following an attack last week on Colombia's presidential helicopter, the White House said in a statement.

Biden also voiced support for the rights of peaceful protesters and underscored that law enforcement "must be held to the highest standards of accountability," the statement said.

