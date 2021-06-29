Biden says he hopes to meet with Israel's new prime minister soon
U.S. President Joe Biden, in a meeting on Monday with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, said his commitment to Israel is "iron-clad" and he looks forward to meeting with new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett soon. Biden, in his first meeting as president with a top Israeli official, also said Iran would not come to possess a nuclear weapon under his watch.
Biden, in his first meeting as president with a top Israeli official, also said Iran would not come to possess a nuclear weapon under his watch. “My commitment to Israel is ... iron-clad,” Biden told Rivlin at the start of their meeting in the Oval Office. He said the two officials would discuss a range of topics, including Iran.
“What I can say to you is that Iran will never get a nuclear weapon on my watch," Biden said. Biden also underscored his support for Israel’s agreement to normalize relations with other countries in the Middle East, and said Israel was making headway in Africa as well.
