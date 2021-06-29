Left Menu

Biden voices support for Colombia's Duque after attack on helicopter

The helicopter carrying Duque and other top officials was struck by multiple bullets on Friday while it was flying through Colombia's Catatumbo region, Duque said in a video message after the incident.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2021 02:30 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 02:30 IST
Biden voices support for Colombia's Duque after attack on helicopter

U.S. President Joe Biden, in a call with Colombian President Ivan Duque on Monday, expressed U.S. support following an attack last week on Colombia's presidential helicopter, the White House said in a statement.

Biden "reaffirmed the enduring partnership between the United States and Colombia," it said. Biden also voiced support for the rights of peaceful protesters and underscored that law enforcement "must be held to the highest standards of accountability," the statement said.

Protests against Duque's government exploded at the end of April in opposition to a now-withdrawn tax reform. While largely peaceful, they have been marked by occasional violence and clashes between police and protesters. The helicopter carrying Duque and other top officials was struck by multiple bullets on Friday while it was flying through Colombia's Catatumbo region, Duque said in a video message after the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021