Left Menu

U.S. House Republicans oppose Democratic-led China bill

The Eagle Act was introduced in May by Democratic Foreign Affairs Chairman Gregory Meeks. The Senate on June 8 passed by a strong bipartisan 68-32 majority its own sweeping China bill, the "U.S. Innovation and Competition Act," or USICA, which authorizes about $190 billion for provisions to strengthen U.S. technology and research, and approved $54 billion to increase U.S. production and research into semiconductors and telecommunications equipment.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2021 04:14 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 04:14 IST
U.S. House Republicans oppose Democratic-led China bill

U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Republicans said on Monday they opposed Democratic-led legislation intended to boost competitiveness with China and push Beijing on human rights, meaning the panel will likely advance the bill this week with only Democratic support.

A spokesperson for Representative Michael McCaul, the top committee Republican, said he opposed the "Ensuring American Global Leadership and Engagement Act," or Eagle Act, which the committee will consider on Wednesday. The desire for a hard line in dealings with China is one of the few truly bipartisan sentiments in the deeply divided U.S. Congress, which is narrowly controlled by President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats.

However, the two parties disagree on how best to deal with China. For example, Republicans object to provisions in the Eagle Act that would authorize funding for climate initiatives. But Republicans also said they felt the Eagle Act calls for too many studies and would be a missed opportunity to take meaningful action like tightening control of technology exports and regulating access to some types of sensitive personal data, such as Americans' health information.

"It's largely just a messaging bill," a Republican aide said. The Eagle Act was introduced in May by Democratic Foreign Affairs Chairman Gregory Meeks.

The Senate on June 8 passed by a strong bipartisan 68-32 majority its own sweeping China bill, the "U.S. Innovation and Competition Act," or USICA, which authorizes about $190 billion for provisions to strengthen U.S. technology and research, and approved $54 billion to increase U.S. production and research into semiconductors and telecommunications equipment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021