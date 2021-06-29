Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Biden says he hopes to meet with Israel's new prime minister soon

Advertisement

U.S. President Joe Biden, in a meeting on Monday with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, said his commitment to Israel is "iron-clad" and he looks forward to meeting with new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett soon. Biden, in his first meeting as president with a top Israeli official, also said Iran would not come to possess a nuclear weapon under his watch.

Peru's Fujimori loses allies as bid to flip election result falters

Peru's right-wing presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori, who has been battling to overturn the initial result of a June 6 election that showed her behind socialist rival Pedro Castillo, may be running out of time - and allies. Castillo, who has rattled the Andean country's political establishment, finished with a narrow 44,000-vote lead with all ballots counted, though the result has been delayed with Fujimori alleging fraud and seeking to get votes disqualified.

Tanzania to spend $470 million on vaccines, coronavirus-damaged economy

Tanzania will spend $470 million buying vaccines and supporting economic sectors hit hard by the coronavirus, President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Monday. Since Hassan took office after the death of then-president John Magufuli in March, the government has changed tack from playing down the pandemic to calling for social distancing and emphasising mask wearing in public.

China's ruling party censors its past as centenary nears

At the house where Mao Zedong and 12 others met 100 years ago to found the Chinese Communist Party, President Xi Jinping recently led his politburo in reciting an oath to uphold principles and "sacrifice everything" for the party and the people. The obscure Shanghai courtyard of 1921 is now a lavish memorial hall, a focal point as China celebrates the centenary on Thursday of the party that controls the world's most populous nation and second-biggest economy.

Biden voices support for Colombia's Duque after attack on helicopter

U.S. President Joe Biden, in a call with Colombian President Ivan Duque on Monday, expressed U.S. support following an attack last week on Colombia's presidential helicopter, the White House said in a statement. Biden "reaffirmed the enduring partnership between the United States and Colombia," it said.

Japan minister says necessary to 'wake up' to protect Taiwan

Japan's deputy defense minister on Monday warned of the growing threat posed by Chinese and Russian collaboration and said it was necessary to "wake up" to Beijing's pressure on Taiwan and protect the island "as a democratic country." Speaking to the Hudson Institute think tank, State Minister of Defence Yasuhide Nakayama questioned whether the decision of many countries, including Japan and United States, to follow a "one-China" policy that has recognized Beijing rather than Taipei since the 1970s would stand the test of time.

Tigray's former rulers back in Mekelle, Ethiopian government declares ceasefire

The former rulers of Ethiopia's Tigray region said on Monday they were back in control of the regional capital Mekelle after nearly eight months of fighting, and the government which ousted them declared a unilateral ceasefire with immediate effect. Residents in downtown Mekelle reported seeing rebel troops in the city for the first time since they were driven out by government forces in November, and several described scenes of jubilation in the streets.

Chile raises COVID-19 spending, urges citizen caution with Delta variant circulating

Chile's President Sebastian Pinera on Monday announced a $2 billion boost to health spending to address the coronavirus pandemic, which continues to menace the country despite one of the world's fastest vaccination campaigns. Pinera said the funds would be used to buy five million more vaccine doses, strengthen primary care facilities and testing, tracing and virus genome sequencing capability.

In a scarred Hong Kong, "beautiful things are gone"

As documentary filmmaker Kiwi Chow walked through a pedestrian tunnel in Hong Kong on a recent day, he spotted a team of cleaners scraping off glue left by illegal ads and scrubbing the walls clean with mops. It reminded him of the day he became an activist during the pro-democracy protests that galvanised this Chinese-ruled city in 2019. Back then, he had gathered with his young son and some friends to cover another tunnel wall with Post-it notes scribbled with political messages and drawings.

U.S. troops come under fire in Syria after strikes against Iran-backed militias

U.S. troops came under rocket fire in Syria on Monday, but escaped injury, in apparent retaliation for weekend U.S. air strikes against Iran-aligned militia in Syria and Iraq. A U.S. military spokesman said U.S. forces had responded to the multiple rockets by firing back at the positions in self-defense.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)