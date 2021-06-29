Left Menu

Israeli foreign minister heads to UAE on first official visit

Israel's foreign minister headed to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday in the first official visit by an Israeli minister to the Gulf state since the two countries established diplomatic relations last year. The UAE, along with Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco, began normalising relations with Israel last year under accords brokered by then-U.S. President Donald Trump.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 29-06-2021 10:21 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 10:09 IST
Israel's foreign minister headed to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday in the first official visit by an Israeli minister to the Gulf state since the two countries established diplomatic relations last year. Yair Lapid is set to inaugurate Israel's embassy in Abu Dhabi and its consulate in Dubai during the two-day visit.

Lapid posted on Twitter a picture of himself during take-off, calling the visit "historic". The UAE, along with Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco, began normalizing relations with Israel last year under accords brokered by the-U.S. President Donald Trump.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

