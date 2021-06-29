Left Menu

S.Korean ex-chief prosecutor to challenge Moon's party for presidency

His liberal party has yet to nominate its candidate for the presidential election but former top prosecutor Yoon Seok-youl said Moon's supporters had to be voted out.

Reuters | Moon Jae-In | Updated: 29-06-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 10:51 IST
S.Korean ex-chief prosecutor to challenge Moon's party for presidency

A former South Korean prosecutor-general launched on Tuesday a bid to become president in an election next year saying the administration of President Moon Jae-in was corrupt and had to be defeated.

Moon is limited to just one term under the constitution. His liberal party has yet to nominate its candidate for the presidential election but former top prosecutor Yoon Seok-youl said Moon's supporters had to be voted out. "We have to stop the corrupt and incompetent ruling forces' attempt to extend their term and plunder people," Yoon told a news conference.

Moon and his government reject accusations of corruption. The conservative Yoon has been topping polls for presidential candidates since he resigned from the prosecutor job in March.

In a Realmeter survey released last week, Yoon won the support of 32.3% of respondents with Lee Jae-myung, the popular governor of Gyeonggia province and a member of Moon's party, coming second on 22.8 percent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021