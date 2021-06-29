Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 10:54 IST
PM to chair council of ministers meeting on Wednesday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union council of ministers on Wednesday, which is likely to discuss the Covid situation and may also review functioning of few ministries, sources said on Tuesday.

The meeting will be held virtually on Wednesday evening, the sources said.

The work done by the Road and Transport Ministry and Civil Aviation and Telecom ministries may be reviewed in the meeting, the sources said.

A wider discussion on the COVID-19 situation is also likely during the meeting, they said.

The meeting is being held a week after Prime Minister Modi held meetings with ministers both Cabinet and Minister of State rank in different groups to review the performance of their respective ministries These meetings were held at the Prime Minister's official residence and BJP president JP Nadda was present in most of these meetings Political observers and BJP insiders feel the council of ministers meeting assumes significance as it is being held at a time when political circles are abuzz with speculation of a cabinet expansion and reshuffle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

