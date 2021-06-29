Left Menu

COP26 chief praises Putin in bid to get Kremlin backing for net zero plan

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-06-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 12:17 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Britain's COP26 President Alok Sharma urged Russia on Tuesday to commit to net zero emissions by 2050 and praised Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin for his support for tackling climate change.

"I welcome the support President Putin has shown for international cooperation on tackling climate change, and look forward to constructive discussions here in Moscow," Sharma said in a statement.

"As the world's fourth largest emitter, Russia is an essential player in the fight against climate change."

