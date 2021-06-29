Rajasthan: Mines dept employee held for taking bribe

A senior assistant of the mines department was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly taking a bribe for issuing government assistance amount to a silicosis patient in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan on Tuesday.

The state government gives financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh for the treatment of silicosis patients and Rs 5 lakh on death due to the disease.

The accused, Lakhan Singh posted at the office of the mines engineer, Roopwas, had demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 from Dinesh Chand for issuing an assistance amount of Rs 3 lakh to his father, who is suffering from silicosis, an ACB official said.

''Singh demanded the bribe to release the financial assistance. At the time of the verification of the complaint yesterday, he took Rs 9,000. A trap was laid today and the accused was held taking the remaining amount of Rs 21,000,'' Additional SP-ACB, Bharatpur, Mahesh Meena said on Tuesday.

