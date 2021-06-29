300 free electricity units, 24/7 supply in Punjab if AAP wins polls: Kejriwal
Women in Punjab are also very unhappy with inflation.
- Country:
- India
Ahead of assembly elections in Punjab next year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday promised 300 units of free electricity per month for each household in that state if his Aam Aadmi Party wins the polls.
The AAP leader also promised round-the-clock power supply in Punjab and waiver of pending electricity bills if his party is voted to power.
A day before his visit to Chandigarh on Tuesday, Kejriwal had said his party, if voted to power in Punjab, will provide free electricity.
''...In Delhi we provide 200 units of free electricity to every family. The women are very happy. Women in Punjab are also very unhappy with inflation. The AAP government will also provide free electricity in Punjab. See you tomorrow in Chandigarh,'' Kejriwal had tweeted in Punjabi on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kejriwal
- Aam Aadmi Party
- Chandigarh
- Punjabi
- Arvind
- Delhi
- Punjab
ALSO READ
Philanthropist S. P. Singh Oberoi Inaugurates India's First Comprehensive NRI Service, NRI Guardian in Chandigarh
Chandigarh eases Covid restrictions, shops to remain open till 7 pm
Chandigarh University's Aruna Tanwar becomes India's first ever Taekwondo athlete to qualify for Paralympics
Chandigarh University's Aruna Tanwar becomes India's first-ever Taekwondo athlete to qualify for Paralympics
Delta variant was main circulating strain during second Covid wave in Chandigarh: PGIMER