PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-06-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 13:50 IST
Oppn in Assam in quarantine during pandemic: Nadda
The opposition parties in Assam were in quarantine with some in the ICU during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, BJP president JP Nadda said on Tuesday.

The opposition parties emerge only during elections as ''political tourists'' but after that, they are nowhere to be seen, Nadda claimed while addressing a meeting of the state BJP executive virtually.

''All the (opposition) parties were in quarantine with some having reached the ICU. It was the BJP members who reached out to those in distress,'' he said.

Nadda urged the party's newly-appointed state unit president Bhabesh Kalita and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take up vaccination of all eligible people in the state on a ''mission mode''.

He asked Kalita to ensure that all party workers are engaged in vaccination awareness drives throughout the state to remove any hesitancy, if it still exists.

Nadda thanked the people of Assam for defeating the ''forces of communalism and corruption'' and putting their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development agenda.

