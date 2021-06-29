300 free electricity units, 24/7 power supply in Punjab if AAP wins polls: Kejriwal
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday promised 300 units of free electricity per month for each household in Punjab if his Aam Aadmi Party wins the assembly election in that state next year.
The AAP leader also promised 24-hour power supply in Punjab and waiver of pending electricity bills if his party is voted to power.
He made these announcements while addressing the media here.
Punjab Assembly polls are due early next year.
Kejriwal said power in Punjab is the ''costliest'' in the country despite the state being an electricity producer.
''We do not produce power in Delhi. We buy it from other states and despite that we have power in the national capital almost at the cheapest rates,'' he said.
AAP's Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann, party's Punjab affairs incharge Jarnail Singh, co-incharge Raghav Chadha and state leadership including MLAs Harpal Singh Cheema were also present on the occasion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Singh
- Aam Aadmi Party
- Singh Cheema
- Bhagwant Mann
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Jarnail
- Delhi
- Punjab
ALSO READ
AAP to contest Gujarat Assembly polls in 2022: Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates Gujarat AAP office
Arvind Kejriwal offers prayers at Amritsar's Golden Temple
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal promises 300 units of free electricity per month for each household in Punjab if AAP comes to power.
Punjab is getting ready for new dawn: Arvind Kejriwal