S.Africa court gives ex-leader Zuma 15 months jail for for inquiry no-show

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 14:44 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's constitutional court on Tuesday ruled that former president Jacob Zuma was in contempt of court for failing to appear at a corruption inquiry earlier this year, and it ordered that he be imprisoned for 15 months.

Zuma failed to appear at the inquiry led by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo in February. The inquiry is examining allegations of high-level graft during Zuma's period in power from 2009 to 2018. Zuma denies wrongdoing and has so far not cooperated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

