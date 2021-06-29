German prosecutors say Islamist background for Wuerzburg attack is likely
A knife attack in the German town of Wuerzburg that killed three people and seriously injured seven others on Friday probably had an Islamist motive, prosecutors said on Tuesday. "An Islamist background for the crimes is likely," Munich Prosecutor's Office said in a joint statement with the Bavarian State Criminal Police.
The perpetrator twice shouted "Allahu akbar", an Arabic phrase that means "God is great" which is often associated with acts of Islamist militancy when used by attackers, the authorities said citing witnesses.
