German prosecutors say Islamist background for Wuerzburg attack is likely

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 29-06-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 14:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A knife attack in the German town of Wuerzburg that killed three people and seriously injured seven others on Friday probably had an Islamist motive, prosecutors said on Tuesday. "An Islamist background for the crimes is likely," Munich Prosecutor's Office said in a joint statement with the Bavarian State Criminal Police.

The perpetrator twice shouted "Allahu akbar", an Arabic phrase that means "God is great" which is often associated with acts of Islamist militancy when used by attackers, the authorities said citing witnesses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

