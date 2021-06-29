Left Menu

Cong's Assam unit to get its new chief this week: Senior leader

There are many leaders who are capable of taking up this responsibility.The high command will ensure that the most acceptable candidate is appointed after considering all necessary factors, Bhattacharjee added.Meanwhile, sources in party said several names have been doing the rounds within the state unit, but Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi and All India Congress Committee AICC general secretary Bhupen Bora have emerged as the top two contenders for the post.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-06-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 15:14 IST
Cong's Assam unit to get its new chief this week: Senior leader
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition Congress in Assam will get its new state president this week, a senior leader said on Tuesday, nearly two months after Ripun Bora resigned from the post, owning responsibility for the party's drubbing in the March-April Assembly polls.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) general secretary Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee, when asked about the delay in naming its new president, said the party, after having suffered defeat twice in the assembly polls, needs to find a ''vocal and assertive leader''.

''The new Assam Congress president will be named this week. The central leadership is currently taking views of party functionaries in the matter,'' Bhattacharjee told PTI.

He further said that several leaders are capable of shouldering the responsibility, but the party high command will ensure that the most ''acceptable'' candidate is appointed.

''We lost the battle (assembly elections) for the second time. We could not reach our goal. The party wants a vocal and assertive leader at this point. There are many leaders who are capable of taking up this responsibility.

''The high command will ensure that the most acceptable candidate is appointed after considering all necessary factors,'' Bhattacharjee added.

Meanwhile, sources in party said several names have been doing the rounds within the state unit, but Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Bhupen Bora have emerged as the top two contenders for the post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021