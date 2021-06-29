President Kovind lays stone of memorial to Dr Ambedkar in Lucknow

President Ram Nath Kovind laid the foundation stone of a memorial to Dr B R Ambedkar here on Tuesday and stressed that equality is a prerequisite for the all-round development of society.

For Ambedkar, it was the country that mattered, not religion, caste or sect, the President said laying the stone of Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Memorial and Cultural Centre, which will come up at Aishbagh here at a cost of over Rs 45 crore.

Advertisement

The memorial will have library, research centre, picture gallery, museum, a multipurpose convention centre, cafeteria, dormitory and an auditorium with a capacity to accommodate 750 people. A 25-foot-high statue of Ambedkar will also be installed. The event held at Lok Bhawan here was attended by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma. In his address, the president said 93 years ago on this day, Dr Ambedkar started ''Samta'' magazine to propagate his idea of an egalitarian society. ''Without equality, all-round development of society is not possible,'' he said. ''Babasaheb was always active in ensuring equal rights for women. In the US, after 100 years of their constitution, women were given voting rights. But when our constitution came into force on January 26, 1950, women got the right to vote and the credit goes to Babasaheb," he said.

Kovind said even when the freedom struggle was going on and there was Hindu-Muslim animosity, people used to says that they are Indians first and then Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians. ''But Babasaheb used to say that we are Indians first, Indians later and Indians in the end. That means there is no place for religion, caste and sect,'' Koving said. The President said Dr Ambedkar propagated the ideology of Lord Buddha and batted for the welfare for all. He also praised the UP governing for the memorial, adding that the Centre too had opened Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi in 2017. ''Our success is in building the nation following policies of Dr Amebdkar,'' he said. Earlier, welcoming the President, Governor Anandiben Patel said the centre will be a source of inspiration for the youth. ''Dr Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution, is a symbol of respect for the entire country and his name is written in golden letters,'' she said. Patel said the Constitution framed by Babasaheb protected every section of society. ''We have to remember that the life of Babasaheb is a tale of struggles,'' she said appreciating the state government for the establishment of the Centre. CM Adityanath said Dr Ambedkar is remembered not only in India but in the whole world. He said the centre being set up by the state government will preserve memories of Ambedkar. Kovind, who is in Lucknow on a two-day visit, arrived here from Kanpur on Monday morning and will leave for Delhi this evening. Last week, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet had approved a proposal of setting up the memorial.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)