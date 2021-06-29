Left Menu

Russia will fail to meet 60% vaccination target by the autumn, says Kremlin

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-06-2021 15:51 IST
Image Credit: President of Russia
Russia will fail to vaccinate 60% of its population against COVID-19 by the autumn as previously planned given the low uptake of vaccines, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia's vaccination targets would therefore need to be pushed back.

