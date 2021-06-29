Russia will fail to meet 60% vaccination target by the autumn, says Kremlin
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-06-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 15:36 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia will fail to vaccinate 60% of its population against COVID-19 by the autumn as previously planned given the low uptake of vaccines, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia's vaccination targets would therefore need to be pushed back.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dmitry Peskov
- Russia
- Kremlin
Advertisement