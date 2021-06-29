Left Menu

Jaipur: Removal of curbs on weddings sought

Those linked to the wedding industry held a protest here on Tuesday, demanding that the state government remove the restrictions imposed for marriage functions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.Tent dealers, caterers, event organisers and others also handed over to the administration a representation, addressed to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-06-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 15:53 IST
Those linked to the wedding industry held a protest here on Tuesday, demanding that the state government remove the restrictions imposed for marriage functions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tent dealers, caterers, event organisers and others also handed over to the administration a representation, addressed to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. According to the guidelines issued by the state Home Department on June 26, a maximum of 40 people–25 relatives and guests, five band party members and 10 others--will be allowed. No DJ party, wedding procession or feast will be allowed in the programme that can be held till 4 pm. Rajasthan Tent Dealers' Association president Ravi Jindal said nearly 5 lakh people associated with the industry have been adversely hit by the restrictions, resulting in losses. "Many have been rendered unemployed and looking at the situation, the state government should remove the restrictions," Jindal said.

