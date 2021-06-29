Left Menu

Sikh delegation meets MoS Home Reddy over 'forced conversation, marriage' in Kashmir

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 16:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation of Sikhs met Union minister G Kishan Reddy Tuesday and apprised him about the alleged forced conversion and marriage of girls from the community in Jammu and Kashmir.

The delegation, including Delhi's BJP leader R P Singh, submitted a memorandum to Reddy who assured them that necessary action will be taken.

''The delegation submitted a memorandum about the alleged forced conversion and wedding of Sikh girls in Kashmir. I will discuss the matter with the Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) about the action that is required to be taken,'' said Reddy, the Union Minister of State for Home.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa had alleged Monday that four Sikh women were forcibly married and converted to Islam in Kashmir recently and demanded that they be returned to their families.

Delhi president of the SAD, Paramjit Singh, told reporters in Srinagar on Tuesday that one of the women, who was restored to her family from her alleged kidnapper amid allegations of forced conversion, was married off to a man from the Sikh community. ''The girl was married to Sukhbir Singh today. They knew each other and there was no coercion or force used (against the girl),'' Paramjit Singh told reporters. He thanked all the people who made the marriage possible.

Asked if the 18-year-old woman was already married to a Muslim man following her alleged conversion, he said no marriage had taken place.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

