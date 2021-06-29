Development only on paper, people fed up with BJP-JJP misrule: Selja

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja on Tuesday alleged that people are fed up with the BJP-JJP rule in the state and development exists only on paper.

Selja said the BJP-JJP coalition recently celebrated 600 days of their rule and claimed all-around development.

Advertisement

"But the situation which exists in Haryana is there before all. The government seems to be non-existent. Not only farmers but every section of society is also fed up with their misrule," she said.

"The reality is that whatever they have done exists only on paper. One does not see any development on the ground," Selja told reporters in Hisar. Selja, a former Union Minister, alleged that the state has reached the top in crime, unemployment, and scams.

The BJP-JJP alliance has emerged as the biggest anti-farmer government in the country, she alleged.

''It is unfortunate that despite so many farmers losing their lives since the agitation (against farm laws) began, the state government is advocating the agricultural laws,'' Selja said.

Referring to the BJP-JJP leaders facing protests by farmers in public functions over the farm laws issue, she said for the first time in Haryana's history it is being seen that elected representatives from the ruling party are not able to go amongst the public.

"Instead of finding the solution to farmers' problems, the government is trying to create situations to provoke them. For how long will the government allow this situation to continue where thousands of farmers are sitting near Delhi's borders and elsewhere for months and not take concrete steps to find a solution," she said.

Replying to a question, Selja said the Congress Party is with the farmers in their fight against the Centre's farm laws.

She slammed the Centre over rising fuel prices and asked why the government is not extending relief to common people from the taxes collected on petrol and diesel.

The BJP government has recovered about Rs 4 lakh crore in 2020-21, which is 300 percent more than the amount collected in taxes on petrol and diesel in 2014.

"Petrol and diesel prices are increasing every other day, has such a thing happened before,'' she asked.

In the coming days, the party will stage demonstrations and take out cycle yatras and against the increase in fuel prices and other essential commodities, the state Congress chief said.

On Covid's situation, Selja said when experts were warning of a second wave, the government allegedly did not pay attention and everyone knows the consequences.

"There was a shortage of medical oxygen, beds, patients ran from pillar to post and black marketers exploited the situation, but the government was nowhere to be seen," she claimed.

During the ongoing pandemic, Congress workers have assisted and will continue to assist the needy with medical oxygen, masks, medicines, and food packets, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)