Britain expects agreement soon to ease EU 'sausage row'

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-06-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 17:18 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
Britain expects to soon agree an extension to a grace period of customs checks on chilled meats travelling to Northern Ireland, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, a move to ease the so-called post-Brexit 'sausage row'.

"We expect to agree an extension to the chilled meats grace period soon on terms that are acceptable to the UK and will announce further details in the usual way," he told reporters.

