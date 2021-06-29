NHRC team attacked in Jadavpur during visit to probe West Bengal's post-poll violence

A team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team was allegedly attacked in West Bengal's Jadavpur on Tuesday when it arrived to investigate alleged incidents of post-poll violence in the state. According to Atif Rasheed, a member of the NHRC investigation team, the team was attacked by goons.

"During the probe, it has been found that more than 40 houses have been destroyed here. We are being attacked by goons," said Rasheed. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP, Swapan Dasgupta today wrote to Rajiv Jain, Member, NHRC stating, "I write to bring to your notice complete breakdown of law and order, wherein citizens of Tarakeshwar were subjected to continuous post-poll atrocities for no reason apart from their political preferences"

On Sunday, NHRC invited complainants to meet and address their grievances to NHRC committee members either in person or via mail, or telephonically regarding the alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal. A press note issued by the NHRC on Sunday stated that as per the direction of the West Bengal High Court, a Committee has been constituted by the NHRC Chairperson to look into the various cases, complaints, allegations of violations of human rights, particularly in the post-poll period in West Bengal.

It stated that the Committee, headed by Rajiv Jain, Member, NHRC and other members of the Committee and several teams of NHRC has been touring various places of West Bengal and enquiring into the veracity of these complaints/allegations. Earlier, on June 21, the NHRC chairperson Justice (Retired) Arun Mishra has constituted a committee headed by former Intelligence Bureau chief Rajiv Jain to enquire into the complaints of post-poll violence in West Bengal.

The inquiry was ordered in accordance with the orders of the High Court of Calcutta, NHRC officials said. As per the orders of the High Court, the NHRC Committee shall examine all cases of post-poll violence in West Bengal, complaints about which have already been received in the National Human Rights Commission or which may be received. A four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs has also visited the post-poll violence-affected areas after several incidents of violence have been reported at various places after the declaration of the Assembly poll results on May 2. (ANI)

