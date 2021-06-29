TDP holds Sadhana Deeksha, demands financial aid for Covid victims in AP

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Tuesday held Sadhana Deeksha across Andhra Pradesh, demanding the state government should provide Rs 10,000 each to all the white ration cardholders considering the hardships they are facing due to COVID-19. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu held 'Sadhana Deeksha' demanding financial assistance to Covid affected people of the state.

The TDP chief said that about one crore people across the state have lost their jobs due to corona conditions and demanded immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 to each family with a white ration card and Rs 7,500 to those families as long as the corona conditions persist. The party demanded financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to each family who died with covid. The TDP has launched a 'Sadhana Deeksha' demanding payment of Rs 25 lakh to the families of those who died due to lack of oxygen.

Advertisement

"Journalists should also be recognized as Front Line Warriors and provide an insurance facility of Rs 50 lakhs, in line with the central govt insurance scheme," he added. While speaking on the occasion, Naidu further said, "I have from the beginning asking to take prevention measures to contain Corona. But CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy took it in a lighter manner, he said paracetamol and bleaching powder is enough for Corona. Such careless attitude led to widespread of covid in AP. Even a few days ago, the Jagan government has been adamant to conduct exams for 10th and Intermediate. He did not cancel the exams until the Supreme Court slapped the government."

"Today Jagan is promoting the Disha app. The Jagan government could not catch the accused in a rape case, where a girl was raped by two persons, at a place near to CM residence and DGP office. Jagan is speaking of the Disha act and app. The act is not in existence at all. Women are suffering a lot in Jagan rule, but he is not responding," he added. TDP chief slammed the state government over the mismanagement of the Covid situation and said, "There are no facilities made for an ambulance for the Covid deceased. Private ambulances looted the kin of covid deceased. During our tenure, we kept 'Maha Prasthanam' vehicles for the transport of bodies. Now none of them is seen."

"There are no beds, no oxygen available in govt hospitals. But Jagan govt did not take care. Jagan govt failed in providing vaccines to the people. When I was CM, I started genome valley and Bharat Biotech was launched there. Now they are producing vaccines for Corona. But Jagan is now making casteist remarks against Bharat Biotech," he added. "Petrol and diesel rates are skyrocketing. The govt increased property tax, imposed a tax on garbage, essential commodities costs escalated, sand price is highly increased. Workers of all kinds of trades are suffering. But this govt is not giving even Rs 5000 for the poor people to meet their basic needs during a covid pandemic," he said further.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)