Left Menu

Vaccination lowest in Bengal, fake inoculation going on: J P Nadda

If women are not safe, what sort of governance are the people of West Bengal getting from the TMC he asked.Without mentioning the BJPs failure to achieve its much-hyped target of winning the state assembly election, Nadda exuded confidence that in the next five years, the party will take a big leap and will form the government in the next polls.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-06-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 18:15 IST
Vaccination lowest in Bengal, fake inoculation going on: J P Nadda
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that Covid-19 vaccination is lowest in the state and fake inoculation camps are being organised here.

He also claimed that ''organised post-poll violence'' is taking place in the state and though it has a woman chief minister, women are facing atrocities.

Nadda alleged that Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, is ''changing her version'' every other day on the vaccination programme, and the state government has failed in the process, though the Centre is providing free vaccines to states.

''If you see the data, the vaccination is lowest in West Bengal. This is the only state where you would see fake vaccination camps are being run. We have never heard about fake vaccination. Even TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty got a jab of the fake vaccine,'' he said.

Several persons, including the mastermind, were recently arrested for organising dubious camps in Kolkata where people were administered fake vaccine doses.

The BJP president is virtually addressing the first executive committee meeting of the partys state unit after the assembly polls.

The post-poll violence clearly reflected the failure of the state administration, Nadda said.

Aadhaar cards and ration cards of BJP workers have been taken away and the police have remained a mute spectator, he alleged.

''All of this happened under a woman CM. A lot of atrocities have been faced by women. If women are not safe, what sort of governance are the people of West Bengal getting from the TMC?'' he asked.

Without mentioning the BJP's failure to achieve its much-hyped target of winning the state assembly election, Nadda exuded confidence that in the next five years, the party will take a big leap and will form the government in the next polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021