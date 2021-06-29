Vaccination lowest in Bengal, fake inoculation going on: J P Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that Covid-19 vaccination is lowest in the state and fake inoculation camps are being organised here.

He also claimed that ''organised post-poll violence'' is taking place in the state and though it has a woman chief minister, women are facing atrocities.

Nadda alleged that Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, is ''changing her version'' every other day on the vaccination programme, and the state government has failed in the process, though the Centre is providing free vaccines to states.

''If you see the data, the vaccination is lowest in West Bengal. This is the only state where you would see fake vaccination camps are being run. We have never heard about fake vaccination. Even TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty got a jab of the fake vaccine,'' he said.

Several persons, including the mastermind, were recently arrested for organising dubious camps in Kolkata where people were administered fake vaccine doses.

The BJP president is virtually addressing the first executive committee meeting of the partys state unit after the assembly polls.

The post-poll violence clearly reflected the failure of the state administration, Nadda said.

Aadhaar cards and ration cards of BJP workers have been taken away and the police have remained a mute spectator, he alleged.

''All of this happened under a woman CM. A lot of atrocities have been faced by women. If women are not safe, what sort of governance are the people of West Bengal getting from the TMC?'' he asked.

Without mentioning the BJP's failure to achieve its much-hyped target of winning the state assembly election, Nadda exuded confidence that in the next five years, the party will take a big leap and will form the government in the next polls.

