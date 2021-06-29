Left Menu

Goa BJP hails CM on COVID-19 fight, vaccination

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 29-06-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 18:22 IST
The Goa BJP's state executive committee on Tuesday congratulated the Pramod Sawant government for its handling of the COVID-19 situation and also ensuring vaccination of over 70 per cent of the eligible population in the state.

A resolution adopted at the meeting under BJP state unit chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade said over 7.45 lakh people had been vaccinated against COVID-19 as on Monday.

Apart from the CM, the resolution also thanked frontline COVID warriors and administrative workers for their role in containing the outbreak in the coastal state.

