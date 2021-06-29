World News Roundup: Former journalist at Hong Kong's Apple Daily released on bail; pain approves the first draft of gender self-identification bill and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

A former journalist at Hong Kong's Apple Daily released on bail

A former senior journalist at Hong Kong's now-closed pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily was released from custody on Tuesday, two days after he was arrested at the airport, media reported. Fung Wai-kong, 57, became the latest person from the media outlet to be targeted after a raid on the newspaper by 500 officers nearly two weeks ago and the arrests of five executives, two of whom have been charged under a sweeping new national security law.

Spain approves the first draft of gender self-identification bill

The Spanish government on Tuesday approved the first draft of a bill that would allow anyone over the age of 14 to legally change gender without a medical diagnosis or hormone therapy, a government source said. The draft bill, which will go to a public hearing before second reading in the cabinet and ultimately a vote in the lower house, removes the requirement for two years of hormone therapy and a psychological assessment for people to switch gender in official records.

Exclusive: U.N. expert backs probe into Iran's 1988 killings, Raisi's role

The U.N. investigator on human rights in Iran has called for an independent inquiry into allegations of state-ordered executions of thousands of political prisoners in 1988 and the role played by President-elect Ebrahim Raisi as Tehran deputy prosecutor. Javaid Rehman, in an interview with Reuters on Monday, said that over the years his office has gathered testimonies and evidence. It was ready to share them if the United Nations Human Rights Council or other body sets up an impartial investigation.

Anti-apartheid veteran Zuma casts a long shadow over South Africa

When Jacob Zuma finally caved to pressure to quit as South African president in 2018, he ranted to the state broadcaster for an hour about the ill-treatment he had received at the hands of the party he had served since his teenage years.

Zuma, besieged by sleaze and graft scandals throughout his years in power from 2009 to 2018, said it was "unfair" the African National Congress (ANC) had told him to resign, mainly because his comrades had not followed proper party procedure.

American duo tell Tokyo court they regret helping Ghosn flee Japan

U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son Peter told a Tokyo court on Tuesday that they regretted helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan, where he faced trial for alleged financial crimes. Flanked by guards, the two men, who were brought into court handcuffed, bowed deeply to the three judges who will decide their sentence and asked to be allowed to return to the United States to see family.

U.S. eyes more stable, predictable ties with Russia, Blinken tells the paper

The United States hopes for more stable and predictable relations with Russia but if the latter continues to "be aggressive", then Washington will respond, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a newspaper interview published on Tuesday. "But if Russia is going to continue to take reckless or aggressive actions, we'll respond — not for purposes of conflict, not to escalate, but because we will defend our interests and values," he told Italian daily La Repubblica.

G20 foreign ministers meet face-to-face after a pandemic

Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 major economies met face-to-face on Tuesday for the first time in two years, with host Italy aiming to push multilateral cures for global crises like the COVID-19 pandemic. The one-day gathering in the heat-soaked southern city of Matera will include a debate on how to improve cooperation on an array of issues including global health, the climate emergency, and international trade.

Police, Palestinians clash as Israel begins demolition in Jerusalem's Silwan

Israel demolished a Palestinian shop in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan on Tuesday, triggering scuffles between police and protesters who accused authorities of discriminatory enforcement of building permits in the holy city. Palestinians seek East Jerusalem, which Israel captured in a 1967 war, for a future state. Israel deems all of Jerusalem its capital - a status not recognized internationally - and has encouraged Jewish settlement of predominantly Palestinian areas.

Tigray forces seize regional capital, say Ethiopian-led troops are on the run

Tigrayan forces said they had Ethiopian government troops on the run around the regional capital Mekelle on Tuesday after taking full control of the city in a sharp reversal of eight months of conflict. People in Mekelle, where communications were cut on Monday, said the incoming Tigrayan fighters were greeted with cheers. Video footage from a resident in the northern town of the Shire who said government-allied Eritrean forces had pulled out showed similar scenes.

Undeclared conflict? America's battles with Iran-backed militia escalate, again

U.S. President Joe Biden's latest strikes against Iran-backed militia in Syria and Iraq were not the first nor likely the last of his young presidency. For some of Biden's fellow Democrats, the crucial question is: does the pattern of attacks and counter-attacks amount to an undeclared conflict?

