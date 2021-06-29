Mandatory gold hallmarking implemented in 8 Odisha districts

Left Menu

Odisha Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain Tuesday said that mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery has been implemented in eight districts of the state.The districts are Cuttack, Balasore, Bhadrak, Ganjam, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur and Khurda, of which Bhubaneswar is a part, he said.Gold hallmarking, a purity certification of the precious metal, had been voluntary so far.The minister took to Twitter to make the announcement.Jewellers will be allowed to sell only 14, 18 and 22 carats of gold jewellery.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-06-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 18:38 IST
''Jewellers will be allowed to sell only 14, 18 and 22 carats of gold jewellery. Gold of additional 20, 23 and 24 carats will also be allowed for hallmarking. Consumers should check hallmarking before purchasing jewellery,'' Swain tweeted.

The Centre had said that mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts would come into force in a phased manner from June 16, starting with 256 districts across the country.

The Union government has exempted jewellers with an annual turnover of up to Rs 40 lakh from mandatory hallmarking.

It has also been exempted for those who export and re-import jewellery according to the government's trade policy, jewellery meant for international exhibitions, as well as for government-approved B2B (business-to-business) domestic exhibitions.

The mandatory hallmarking will protect people against lower caratage while buying gold jewellery and get the purity as marked on the ornaments.PTI HMB AAM MM MM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

