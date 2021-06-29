Left Menu

CM Gehlot seeks immediate supply of 1.50 crore Covid vaccines

The Centre should send 1.50 crore vaccine without any delay so that peoples lives can be saved from coronavirus, the CM said, adding that he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 26 that vaccination will have to be stopped in case of inadequate supply.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-06-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 18:59 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday sought immediate supply of 1.50 crore vaccines from the Centre, saying any delay will force the state to stop the vaccination drive.

''The Centre had assured the states that there will be no shortage of vaccines but it doesn't seem to be happening. Rajasthan is not getting the required supply due to which vaccination had to be stopped again and again. This creates resentment among people,'' Gehlot said in a statement. The Centre should send 1.50 crore vaccine without any delay so that people's lives can be saved from coronavirus, the CM said, adding that he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 26 that vaccination will have to be stopped in case of inadequate supply. Gehlot said over 2.05 crore people have been administered the first dose of the vaccine and in July, 75 lakh people needed to be given the second dose.

''If vaccines are not supplied on time, then the work of administering first dose will have to be stopped,'' Gehlot said. He said some states deliberately administered less vaccines a week after June 21, the date from which Centre had announced free vaccination for all.

Such states kept a stock of vaccines and are now creating a myth of making a record of administering lakhs of vaccines every day.

The chief minister said Rajasthan is geographically a large state and it takes time in transportation so ample vaccine supply is a need of the hour.

