Brothers-in-law pitted against each other in Mathura zila panchayat chairman polls

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal expressed his commitment to ensure a free and fair election.Intimidation of voters physically or economically would not be tolerated, he warned.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 29-06-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 19:38 IST
Two brothers-in-law are pitted against each other in the upcoming election for zila panchayat chairman in Mathura district. Rajendra Sikarwar from Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Chaudhari Kishan Singh from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest in the July 3 polls. RLD state vice president Kunwar Narendra Singh ruled out the apprehension that the election has been fixed since both the candidates are relatives.

He said the concocted story is the handiwork of BJP.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal expressed his commitment to ensure a free and fair election.

Intimidation of voters physically or economically would not be tolerated, he warned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

