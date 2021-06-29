Left Menu

Monsoon session of Parliament likely from July 19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 19:50 IST
The Monsoon session of Parliament is likely to commence from July 19 and conclude on August 13, sources said on Tuesday.

The session is likely to have around 20 sittings, they said.

The Monsoon session usually commences in the third week of July and concludes ahead of Independence day.

A recommendation about the duration of the session has been made by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, the sources said.

All Covid-related protocols will be followed within the Parliament complex during the session, the sources said, adding that it is hoped that all those attending the session have taken at least one dose of Covid vaccine. A Parliament functionary said till June 19, over 400 Lok Sabha members have been inoculated against coronavirus.

Actual figures may be higher as most MPs have taken vaccine in their respective states, the functionary said.

Journalists covering Lok Sabha are also being offered vaccination facility by the Lok Sabha secretariat.

During the last few sessions, while Rajya Sabha functioned from 9 am to 1 pm and at times till 2 pm, Lok Sabha proceedings started at 4 pm.

This was done to ensure distancing norms as part of Covid appropriate behaviour.

But during the second part of the Budget session in March, the two Houses resumed their normal timings of sitting at 11 am.

