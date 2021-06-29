Left Menu

U.S. first lady Jill Biden may attend Olympics opening in Tokyo, president says

U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters on Tuesday that first lady Jill Biden may go to Tokyo to attend the Olympics opening ceremony.

The ceremony is scheduled for July 23.

