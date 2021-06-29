U.S. official warns Washington will not 'stand by in the face of the horrors' in Tigray
29-06-2021
A senior U.S. State Department official on Tuesday warned that Ethiopia and Eritrea should anticipate further actions from the United States if the announcement of a cessation of hostilities does not result in improvements in the Tigray region.
"We will not stand by in the face of the horrors in Tigray," Robert Godec, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for the State Department's Bureau of African Affairs, said in prepared remarks to the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
