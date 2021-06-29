Left Menu

U.S. official warns Washington will not 'stand by in the face of the horrors' in Tigray

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-06-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 20:11 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A senior U.S. State Department official on Tuesday warned that Ethiopia and Eritrea should anticipate further actions from the United States if the announcement of a cessation of hostilities does not result in improvements in the Tigray region.

"We will not stand by in the face of the horrors in Tigray," Robert Godec, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for the State Department's Bureau of African Affairs, said in prepared remarks to the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

