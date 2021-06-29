Moderate leader Kristersson gets first bite at forming new Swedish government
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 29-06-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 20:17 IST
- Country:
- Sweden
The speaker of Sweden's parliament said on Tuesday he had given Moderate Party leader three days to see if he could garner enough support to form a government that would pass a vote in parliament.
"Ulf Kristersson has the task of looking into the options," parliament speaker Andreas Norlen told a news conference.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- parliament
- Andreas Norlen
- Sweden
Advertisement