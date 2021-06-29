Left Menu

UP poll panel declares 22 district panchayat chiefs elected unopposed

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-06-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 21:09 IST
UP poll panel declares 22 district panchayat chiefs elected unopposed
  • Country:
  • India

Chairpersons of 22 zila panchayats out of a total of 75 in Uttar Pradesh were on Tuesday declared “elected unopposed” by the state poll panel with the BJP claiming victory in 21 seats.

The remaining one seat in the Etawah district was bagged by the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for the remaining 53 seats of district panchayat chairpersons will be held on July 3, from 11 am to 3 pm, the Uttar Pradesh Election Commission said.

UP State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar, in a statement on Tuesday, said chairpersons of zila panchayats in 22 districts have been elected unopposed.

The poll panel did not announce the party affiliation of winning candidates but the BJP later claimed victory over 21 seats and the SP over one of the Etawah distrct.

The districts where whose zila panchayat chairperson won unopposed are Saharanpur, Bahraich, Etawah, Chitrakoot, Agra, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Moradabad, Lalitpur, Jhansi, Banda, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Mau, Varanasi, Pilibhit and Shahjahanpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021