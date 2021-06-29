UP poll panel declares 22 district panchayat chiefs elected unopposed

Chairpersons of 22 zila panchayats out of a total of 75 in Uttar Pradesh were on Tuesday declared “elected unopposed” by the state poll panel with the BJP claiming victory in 21 seats.

The remaining one seat in the Etawah district was bagged by the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for the remaining 53 seats of district panchayat chairpersons will be held on July 3, from 11 am to 3 pm, the Uttar Pradesh Election Commission said.

UP State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar, in a statement on Tuesday, said chairpersons of zila panchayats in 22 districts have been elected unopposed.

The poll panel did not announce the party affiliation of winning candidates but the BJP later claimed victory over 21 seats and the SP over one of the Etawah distrct.

The districts where whose zila panchayat chairperson won unopposed are Saharanpur, Bahraich, Etawah, Chitrakoot, Agra, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Moradabad, Lalitpur, Jhansi, Banda, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Mau, Varanasi, Pilibhit and Shahjahanpur.

