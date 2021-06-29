Left Menu

Have agreed to divorce by mutual consent, says BJP MLA's wife

Dharamshala BJP MLA Vishal Nehriyas bureaucrat wife Oshin Sharma has said that they have agreed to divorce by mutual consent.In a video interview carried by a news portal, Sharma said Nehriya has agreed for it. Nehriya and his wife Oshin Sharma should be given a chance to sort out the dispute with mutual consent, he had told reporters.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 29-06-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 21:13 IST
Have agreed to divorce by mutual consent, says BJP MLA's wife
  • Country:
  • India

Dharamshala BJP MLA Vishal Nehriya’s bureaucrat wife Oshin Sharma has said that they have agreed to divorce by mutual consent.

In a video interview carried by a news portal, Sharma said Nehriya has agreed for it. The MLA could not be contacted for comments. A 2020-batch Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) officer, Sharma said she had decided on Monday not to lodge any FIR against Vishal for her alleged torture as he in a message agreed for judicial separation. Earlier, Sharma had alleged in a video on Friday that her husband slapped her thrice on Thursday. Sharma claimed that Nehriya had physically and mentally tortured her several times. Nehriya and Sharma had tied the knot two months ago on April 26. Kangra SP Vimukt Ranjan told media on Monday that though Sharma had submitted a complaint against her husband but in her statement recorded on Monday, she expressed her intention not to lodge any criminal case against him. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday also termed the dispute between Vishal Nehriya and Oshin Sharma as a “family issue”, saying it needs to be resolved by mutual consent of the couple. Nehriya and his wife Oshin Sharma should be given a chance to sort out the dispute with mutual consent, he had told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021