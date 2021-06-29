Moderate leader Kristersson asked to form new Swedish government

Sweden's parliamentary speaker asked Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson on Tuesday to try to garner enough support to form a government.

Social Democrat Prime Minister Stefan Lofven resigned on Monday after losing a no-confidence vote last week, handing the speaker the job of finding a candidate for prime minister who could for a government that would pass a vote in parliament. The Moderate Party is the biggest opposition party in parliament.

"Ulf Kristersson has the task of looking into the options," parliament speaker Andreas Norlen told a news conference. "He is leader of the biggest party in the group that ousted Lofven. It is reasonable that he is given a chance to see if he can form a government." Kristersson is also supported by the Christian Democrats, Liberals and Sweden Democrats, but together, the parties can count on only 174 votes in the 349-seat parliament.

"This means that in the coming days I will focus completely on the important talks that will now be held with the other parties in Sweden who also want a change of power, parties that put the political issues before the political game," Kristersson wrote on Instagram. If no one from Lofven's Social Democrats, the Greens - the junior party in Lofven's minority coalition - the Centre and the Left Party is willing to support Kristersson, he will not be able to secure parliament's backing as a majority would be against him.

Kristersson and his allies will hope to persuade at least one member of parliament to break ranks so that he can be elected. The centre-right split over whether to seek a political accord with them after the last election in 2018, when the Centre and Liberals choosing to support their former rivals rather than give the Sweden Democrats a chance to influence policy.

The Sweden Democrats were once shunned by other parties because of their roots in the white-supremacist fringe and hard-line anti-immigration policies but its leader, Jimmie Akesson, has dragged it into the mainstream. The Liberals have switched sides again and the centre-left and centre-right blocs are now evenly balanced in parliament.

The speaker said Kristersson would have to report his progress at the latest on Friday and that, if he says he can form a government the speaker aimed to hold a vote in parliament next week.

