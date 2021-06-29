Left Menu

Former Pondy CM urges govt to get necessary infrastructure ready to face anticipated Covid third wave

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 29-06-2021
Former Pondy CM urges govt to get necessary infrastructure ready to face anticipated Covid third wave
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
Former Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday urged the N Rangasamy-led NDA government here to ensure all the necessary medical infrastructure facilities including beds for children were got ready much in advance to face an anticipated third wave of coronavirus.

The government should not remain lethargic and scramble for medical facilities when the expected third wave of coronavirus breaks out, he said in his virtual press meet.

He said the hospitals run by the Puducherry government, private medical colleges and the Centrally administered JIPMER should take steps without delay to put in place the beds needed for children particularly in the context of a possible third wave.

''Children are expected to be the target of the third wave of coronavirus and hence nothing should be left wanting on the part of the hospitals,'' he added.

Narayanasamy also called upon the new Ministry to ensure that each of the more than 1,700 families which have lost their kith and kin due to Covid during the first and second waves was provided succour of Rs 1 lakh.

''This relief was promised by the government he had headed in the recent past,'' he said and alleged that the then Lt Governor Kiran Bedi stood in the way of implementing the scheme and hence it could not see the light of the day.

The senior Congress leader said that there was delay in formation of the new Ministry under the leadership of N Rangasamy (AINRC) and even after that there was now a delay in allocation of portfolios.

''This delay would only cause dislocation of administrative work as already the administration had come to a standstill in Puducherry,'' he said.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

